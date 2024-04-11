Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.72% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.33. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $76.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

