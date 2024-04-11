Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.71 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.81.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $224.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

