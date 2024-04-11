Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 117,463 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,463 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.71% of OneSpan worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OneSpan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

