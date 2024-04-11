Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.69% of Archrock worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 110.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 509,862 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $620,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

