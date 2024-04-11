Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,029 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $127.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

