Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,362 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of DNOW worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DNOW by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DNOW by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

