Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,977 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 542.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

MRC Global Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.63 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.