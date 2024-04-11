Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 14,389 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $3,959,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 48,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $222.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

