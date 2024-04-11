Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,858 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of International Paper worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $38.25 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

