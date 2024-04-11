Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 23,594 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.47% of Ennis worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Stock Performance

NYSE EBF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $509.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis Announces Dividend

About Ennis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

