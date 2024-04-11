Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 376,829 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,033 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 376,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.