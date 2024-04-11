Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

