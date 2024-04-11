Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Calix worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

