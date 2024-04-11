Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

