Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -150.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,116,455.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

