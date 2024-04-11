MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 2.8%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 26,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 173,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ML

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.