Morgan Stanley Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $18.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $544,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

