Morgan Stanley Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $53.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

RRR stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

