Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

