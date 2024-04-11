Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Down 3.2%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 3,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Mynaric Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Trading of Mynaric

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

