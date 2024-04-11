NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

