Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Sells $2,037,500.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NSSC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 76.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

