Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.07. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
