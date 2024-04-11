nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sean Desmond Sells 2,362 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

nCino Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.36 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79, a PEG ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in nCino by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in nCino by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

