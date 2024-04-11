Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MLTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.