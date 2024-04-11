Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent Acquires 23,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Neogen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

