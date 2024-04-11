Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent Acquires 23,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CEO John Edward Adent bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,528.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
