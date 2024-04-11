Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO David H. Naemura Purchases 12,500 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neogen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NEOG
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neogen
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.