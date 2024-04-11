Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO David H. Naemura Purchases 12,500 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 99.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Neogen by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Neogen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

