New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. New York Community Bancorp traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 4,836,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,461,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NYCB. DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

