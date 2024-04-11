New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,207 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

