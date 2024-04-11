New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,292 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of NOV worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 4.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

