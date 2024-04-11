New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 121,071 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 205.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $93,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $45,022,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $29,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, CMO Kyle Audrey Watson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.