New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Saia worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $581.00 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.97.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.79.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

