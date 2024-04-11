New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

