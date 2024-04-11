New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of GoDaddy worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 129,547 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

