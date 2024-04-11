New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.