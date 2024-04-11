New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

