New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

