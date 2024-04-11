New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,321 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $34,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after buying an additional 1,154,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Trading Down 2.9 %

Tapestry stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

