New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 106 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 42.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $412.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average is $377.74. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.93 and a 12-month high of $430.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MUSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.