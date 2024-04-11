New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,541 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Range Resources stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

