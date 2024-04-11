New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,023 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CACI International worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.40.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $367.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.60. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $293.69 and a 1 year high of $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

