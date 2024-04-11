New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,141 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

