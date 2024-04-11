New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,975 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HSIC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

