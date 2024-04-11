New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,423,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

