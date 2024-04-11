New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WEX worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average of $200.38. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

