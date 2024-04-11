New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEXFree Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of WEX worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $240.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average of $200.38. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

WEX (NYSE:WEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

