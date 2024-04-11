NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,276 shares in the company, valued at 417,849.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 6.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.40. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.