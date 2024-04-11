Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Insider Rosemary Morgan Sells 7,440 Shares

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Morgan sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.23), for a total value of £13,094.40 ($16,573.09).

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NAVF stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £202.87 million and a P/E ratio of 618.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.73. Nippon Active Value Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.28).

Nippon Active Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nippon Active Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,034.48%.

