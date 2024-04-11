Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

