Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71,937 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,079 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.