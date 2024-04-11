Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 3.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

